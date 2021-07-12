Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Gladstone Capital posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

