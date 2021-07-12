YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $286,363.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

