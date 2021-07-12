YF Link (YFL) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $74.27 or 0.00225786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $332,684.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.23 or 0.00897503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005513 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

