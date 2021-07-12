Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

