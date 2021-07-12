Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

