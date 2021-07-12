Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,725,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WH opened at $72.10 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

