Woodline Partners LP Takes $40.87 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 667,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,869,000. eBay comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.10% of eBay as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.56. 30,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

