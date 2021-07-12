Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 542,912 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,623,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.25% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,478. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -4.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGEM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.