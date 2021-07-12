Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 362,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,713,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Thomson Reuters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 176,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

TRI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.21. 4,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.