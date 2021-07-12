Woodline Partners LP Buys 140,054 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $27,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.21. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,275. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.