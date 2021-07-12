Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 336,645 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Wolverine World Wide worth $43,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

