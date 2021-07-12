Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.37. 55,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,618. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

