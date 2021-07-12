Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.37. 55,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,618. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

