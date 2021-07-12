Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $67.32 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

