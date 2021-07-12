Wings Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $10,291.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00894464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.