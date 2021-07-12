Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) is Omni Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Omni Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,031 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 4.3% of Omni Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $87,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of WLTW traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,788. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.37.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

