WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $688.56 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042129 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008157 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003080 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 931,647,990 coins and its circulating supply is 731,647,989 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

