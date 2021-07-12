Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1,132.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $10,370,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool stock opened at $225.02 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $133.90 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

