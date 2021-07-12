WHALE Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00022187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $44.60 million and approximately $166,338.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00161541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,186.16 or 1.00296906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.42 or 0.00971398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002873 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

