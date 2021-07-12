Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $84.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,405. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

