Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $781,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 252.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,983,000 after purchasing an additional 377,476 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Moderna by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $232.81 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $967,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,796.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,732,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,008 shares of company stock valued at $73,153,064. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

