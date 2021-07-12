Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $676,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBH stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

