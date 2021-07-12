Weld Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $385.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,907 shares of company stock worth $78,370,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

