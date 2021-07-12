Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,464 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE H opened at $79.45 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.25.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

