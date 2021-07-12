Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Shares of TXRH opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

