Weld Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

ETN stock opened at $153.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $154.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

