Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after buying an additional 4,133,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 178.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after buying an additional 652,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after buying an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 495,638 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

