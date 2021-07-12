Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) in the last few weeks:

7/2/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

6/28/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

