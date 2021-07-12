Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresnillo (FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS: FNLPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – Fresnillo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2021 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

6/22/2021 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

6/22/2021 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/25/2021 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.25. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,375. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09. Fresnillo plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.