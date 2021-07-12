WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.53 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $213.11 million and $5.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00078177 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,753,916,545 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,102,064 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

