Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.