Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $39.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

