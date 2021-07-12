Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.38 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $113.38 million and $2.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00036465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00262872 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00037710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005173 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,325,778 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

