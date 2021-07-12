Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.24% of Recharge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,089,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $75,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCHG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,374. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

