Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $898,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $3,028,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $3,743,000.

Shares of AMAOU stock remained flat at $$10.25 on Monday. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

