Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,978,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOTU remained flat at $$10.10 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,253. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

