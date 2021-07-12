Walleye Trading LLC Lowers Position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,555 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.36% of Crescent Acquisition worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,144,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,433,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,652,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

Crescent Acquisition stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.81. 10,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $13.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.