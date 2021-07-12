Walleye Trading LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAHU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ACAHU remained flat at $$9.96 on Monday. 3,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,902. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.