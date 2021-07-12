Walleye Trading LLC Buys 172,906 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 835,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSKY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

