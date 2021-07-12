Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.81. 65,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

