Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

