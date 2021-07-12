Walleye Capital LLC Takes $7.58 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,000. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

