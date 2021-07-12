Walleye Capital LLC Takes $6.25 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.44. 445,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,578. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.