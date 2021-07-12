Walleye Capital LLC Sells 12,204 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $968,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,187. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

