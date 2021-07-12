Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,532,000 after acquiring an additional 429,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

