Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

EWBC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,018. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

