Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

POST stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

