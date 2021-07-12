Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises 2.4% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hanesbrands worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,818. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

