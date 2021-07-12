WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WKME. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $30.89 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

