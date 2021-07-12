Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Square by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.37.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock worth $245,745,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock opened at $241.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 636.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

