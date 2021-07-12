Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $163.15 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.88.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

